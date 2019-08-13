Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|108.03
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Volatility and Risk
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 102.43% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.