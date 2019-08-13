Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 108.03 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 102.43% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.