Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.67 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,824,306.57% 0% -179.1% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,039,339.43% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $132, which is potential 35.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.