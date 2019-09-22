Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.