Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,824,306.57% 0% -179.1% Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 161.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 67% respectively. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.