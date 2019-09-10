Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 380.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.