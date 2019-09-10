Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.66
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.
Liquidity
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 380.77%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
