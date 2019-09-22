Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) Reaches $2.73 After 4.00% Down Move; Gartner (IT) Shorts Raised By 10.5%

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 100,689 shares traded. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has declined 94.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.43 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEPA worth $377,120 less.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) had an increase of 10.5% in short interest. IT’s SI was 3.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.5% from 3.01M shares previously. With 359,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)’s short sellers to cover IT’s short positions. The SI to Gartner Inc’s float is 3.83%. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 1.33M shares traded or 180.03% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AlOps Focus; 16/05/2018 – ClearBlade Named A “Cool Vendor” By Gartner; 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strate; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying AI by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.43 million. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 59.85 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.