Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) Reaches $2.34 After 3.00% Up Move; Crescent Park Management LP Has Raised Mastercard (MA) Stake By $4.70 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 20,007 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 100,048 shares with $23.56M value, up from 80,041 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $274.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $270.36. About 2.88M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 74,066 shares traded. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has declined 94.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.84 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEPA worth $115,200 more.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67M on Monday, July 29. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.84 million. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019.