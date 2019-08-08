Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) Reaches $2.14 Yearly Low; Farr Miller & Washington Raised By $1.68 Million Its Valmont Industries (VMI) Stake

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.99 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.14 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.51 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $1.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $245,840 less. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 102,435 shares traded. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has declined 94.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.14% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 12,928 shares as Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 154,121 shares with $20.05M value, up from 141,193 last quarter. Valmont Industries Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.37. About 37,829 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 11,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.18% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,833 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Llc has 16,565 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 41,361 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 4,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 27,177 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 57,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 195,144 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 40,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 190,251 shares to 314,342 valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,663 shares and now owns 406,363 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.