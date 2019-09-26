Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 17.1% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.