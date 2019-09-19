Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.