Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.56 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.