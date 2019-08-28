Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 211.99% and its average target price is $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.