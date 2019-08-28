Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 211.99% and its average target price is $27.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.