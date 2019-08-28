Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Competitively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.