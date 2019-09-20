Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.46 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 61.4% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.