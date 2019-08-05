Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.67 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, which is potential 205.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.