Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 190.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 1.6%. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.