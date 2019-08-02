Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 16.11 N/A -9.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta means Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.