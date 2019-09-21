Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 365.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 37% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.