Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Contrasting side by side

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.94 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.