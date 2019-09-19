Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Contrasting side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 45.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.