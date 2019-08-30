Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 108.20 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 16.1%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioPharmX Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.