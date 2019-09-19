Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.