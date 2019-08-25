Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparing side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta and it is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential downside of -0.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.