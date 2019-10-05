Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,294,158.37% 0% -179.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 103,771,428.57% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.25 consensus target price and a 29.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 93.6% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.