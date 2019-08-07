Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -13.35% and its average price target is $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 71.4% respectively. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 36.42%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.