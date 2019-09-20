Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
