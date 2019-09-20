Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.