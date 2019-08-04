Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 14.8%. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.