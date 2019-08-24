Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.