Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|20.13
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
