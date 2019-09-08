Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
