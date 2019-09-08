Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.