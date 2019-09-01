Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.