Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.