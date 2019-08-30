Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 33.09% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.