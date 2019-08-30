Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.