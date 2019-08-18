Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 413.32 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 45.07% respectively. Insiders held roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.