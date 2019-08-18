Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1233.49 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 35.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.