Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1233.49
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 35.05%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.72% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.