Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.