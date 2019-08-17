Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|68.07
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
