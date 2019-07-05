Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Last Week Box, Inc. (BOX) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Box had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19 target. Raymond James maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $24 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $123.74M giving it 20.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 3.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 596,816 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. also bought $121,190 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Monday, February 25.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 0.92% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Wendell David reported 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amp Investors owns 77,649 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company holds 20,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 29,938 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 14,475 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.94M shares stake. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bell National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 3,974 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 11,392 were reported by Regentatlantic Limited Company. Jlb And Assocs Inc holds 0.92% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 72,619 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 598,043 shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 28.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – BOX: Chamath Palihapitiya picks $BOX is the way to play AI right now. #sohn2018 – ! $BOX; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss $36.6M; 30/05/2018 – BOX INC BOX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.19, REV VIEW $605.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.