Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is a company in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Henry Schein Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 94.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Henry Schein Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.40% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Henry Schein Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein Inc. 0.00% 17.40% 6.30% Industry Average 1.78% 11.55% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Henry Schein Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein Inc. N/A 64 20.27 Industry Average 183.52M 10.34B 21.60

Henry Schein Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Henry Schein Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 3.00 2.62

$67.38 is the average target price of Henry Schein Inc., with a potential upside of 8.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 8.76%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Henry Schein Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Henry Schein Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Henry Schein Inc. -1.61% -4.26% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 8.1% Industry Average 1.66% 0.00% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 4.41%

For the past year Henry Schein Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Henry Schein Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals have 1.73 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Henry Schein Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Henry Schein Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Henry Schein Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals are 27.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Henry Schein Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Henry Schein Inc.’s competitors beat Henry Schein Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.