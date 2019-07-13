Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is a company in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Henry Schein Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.55% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Henry Schein Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.27% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Henry Schein Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein Inc. 0.00% 17.40% 6.30% Industry Average 1.72% 11.35% 4.30%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Henry Schein Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein Inc. N/A 64 20.28 Industry Average 174.78M 10.19B 23.51

Henry Schein Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Henry Schein Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.00 2.64

With average price target of $67.38, Henry Schein Inc. has a potential downside of -4.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is 5.20%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Henry Schein Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Henry Schein Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Henry Schein Inc. -3.1% 7.58% 7.23% -0.58% 15.84% 8.17% Industry Average 0.00% 3.19% 7.23% 0.00% 15.84% 10.11%

For the past year Henry Schein Inc. has weaker performance than Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Henry Schein Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals have 1.73 and 0.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Henry Schein Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Henry Schein Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Henry Schein Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Henry Schein Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Henry Schein Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.