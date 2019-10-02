Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION (CDIX) Shorts Raised By 42.86%

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.86 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.50% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $127.50M giving it 17.96 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 608,810 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CDIX) had an increase of 42.86% in short interest. CDIX’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 42.86% from 700 shares previously. The stock decreased 15.38% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0022. About 36.55M shares traded. Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCMKTS:CDIX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cardiff Lexington Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily owns and operates Romeo's NY Pizza restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $410,592. The firm also leases mobile homes; and franchises Repicci's Italian Ice stores that distribute nonfat frozen confections. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate properties.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.