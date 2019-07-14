Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Value Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Holding by $579,600; As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Rose, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89 million for 24.22 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.74 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

