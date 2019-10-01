Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose While Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Stake; Redmond Asset Management Holding in Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Raised by $408,645

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 63.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306,000, down from 12,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 764,464 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.54M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.51 million for 18.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,620 shares to 10,703 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci (IEFA) by 5,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Trust (NOBL).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.