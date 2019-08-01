Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Price Rose While Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 16,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $215.41. About 633,632 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 723,125 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor (NYSE:FLR) by 21,090 shares to 29,225 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 9,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.78 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.