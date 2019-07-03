Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Price Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $1.13 Million; Opus Investment Management Trimmed Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Position by $316,800; Stock Price Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 66.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 28,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 797,759 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 3.90 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $122.61M for 20.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares to 18,170 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 54,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest stated it has 16,495 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Lc reported 56,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,250 shares stake. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 6.31M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 9,302 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 91,906 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 19,412 shares. 19,880 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 622,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 91 are held by Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Advsr Asset Management invested in 2,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 29,938 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 770 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 7,592 shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 17,470 shares. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grisanti Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Holderness has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,164 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability reported 7,650 shares stake. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,401 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset reported 6,282 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kwmg Lc owns 3,509 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 19,055 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,460 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

