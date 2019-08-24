Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose While Quantum Capital Management Increased Holding by $8.57 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Wunderlich Securities Lifted Position by $369,112

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 892,981 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 4,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, up from 6,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs to Gain From Starbucks’ Solid Q3 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Intel, PayPal, Starbucks and Stryker – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc owns 2.21 million shares. 10 reported 235,368 shares. Geode Management Ltd holds 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 18.10 million shares. Haverford Trust Com reported 995,387 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 10,000 shares. Maple Capital, Vermont-based fund reported 124,981 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 51,735 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ameriprise Inc owns 8.74 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meyer Handelman stated it has 76,594 shares. Pggm owns 34,900 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 8,655 shares to 195,498 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY).