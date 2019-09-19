Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose While Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.68 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Its Ptc (PTC) Position by $956,394; Market Valuation Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 19,759 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 724,245 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 732,828 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,782 shares to 21,734 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 25,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Invesco Limited stated it has 177,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 5,742 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 0.03% stake. Hm Payson & Company stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,942 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 916,872 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cornerstone invested in 0% or 71 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Finance Limited Co accumulated 18,350 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tensile Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 5.41% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.04 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 14,631 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,281 shares. Optimum Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 102,872 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 3,300 shares. Stephens Invest Management Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 65,618 shares. Ghp Inv has 0.16% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 28,388 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 38,352 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,421 shares in its portfolio.