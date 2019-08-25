Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.56 Million as Stock Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 42,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 57,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.10M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST

