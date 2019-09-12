Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $7.68 Million; Jensen Investment Management Boosted Position in Waters (WAT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 5,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 446,637 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.13M, up from 440,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $233.99. About 440,530 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 880,235 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 940 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gotham Asset Management Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chilton Investment Llc holds 2,807 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 287,019 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,363 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,000 shares. Coastline Tru Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 56,416 were accumulated by Burney Co. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stifel Financial Corp owns 5,277 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.05% or 70,397 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 98,527 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $283.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 2.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,730 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.