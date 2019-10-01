Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Mig Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $3.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 15.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72M, down from 16.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.635. About 2.23M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 471,992 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

