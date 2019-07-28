Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Holding by $23.24 Million; As Archer (ADM) Market Value Declined, Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 387,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 764,496 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,233 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 118,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73M for 20.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was made by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. On Monday, April 29 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 23,657 shares.

