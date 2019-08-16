Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding as Share Price Declined

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 8,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, down from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 448,205 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 129,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 134,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Non (NYSE:MKC) by 29,018 shares to 47,144 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medals in the Medical Category; Names LifeNet International â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing? – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq" published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.94 million were reported by Northern Corp. Hartford Management has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Quantitative Management Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1,078 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd stated it has 9,302 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burns J W Inc Ny reported 0.22% stake. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 286,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.82% or 19,650 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,289 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,014 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares to 149,534 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth reported 4.55% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 1.26M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 204,909 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 171,640 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 183,477 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 5,469 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability. Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.47 million are held by Waddell & Reed. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 556,626 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.55% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 64,150 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Haverford Communications holds 0% or 3,640 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 720,699 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And, a Florida-based fund reported 69,736 shares.